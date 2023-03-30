NF to perform at the Van Andel Arena on July 18

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rapper NF’s Hope Tour is coming to Grand Rapids. NF will perform at the Van Andel Arena on Tuesday, July 18.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. A verified fan pre-sale is available on NF’s website. The pre-sale will run through Sunday, April 2.

NF grew up in Gladwin, Michigan. His first studio album, Mansion, was released in 2015. His other albums include 2016’s Therapy Session, 2017’s Perception, and 2019’s The Search. His next studio album, Hope, is scheduled to be released on April 7.

At the performance, NF will be joined by rapper Cordae. Cordae’s first studio album, The Lost Boy, was released in 2019. The album went on to be nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. The song “Bad Idea” was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Song. Cordae’s second studio album, From a Birds Eye View, was released in 2022.

NF will perform at the Van Andel Arena on July 18. Tickets will be available to purchase on the venue’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube