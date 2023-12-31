New Year’s resolutions: What people at Rosa Parks Circle are planning for 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What’s your New Year’s resolution? Eating healthy, limiting alcohol consumption, getting a gym membership— the list goes on and on.

“I think the idea of having a resolution gives you something to strive for, gives you some sense of accomplishment when you get there. Yes, sometimes you don’t get there and maybe it might be a little bit disappointing, but I think if you set something that’s realistic, I think it’s, it makes you feel good to accomplish it,” Gary Rogers said.

FOX 17 stopped by Rosa Parks Circle on Saturday to find out what community members are planning for 2024.

“I think this year the resolution is to finally retire so that I can spend more time with my grandson,” Rogers said.

“To get more exercise,” Marilyn Bierling added.

“So, my last year’s one was to read 52 books— one per week— and I, well, I’m finishing the last book this afternoon, so I will have accomplished that by the end of the year,” Hannah Whyard said.

And while New Year’s Day is a great time to kickstart your work toward accomplishing certain goals, some people say it doesn’t really matter when you decide to change up your habits— but rather, that you set the goal in the first place and have something to look forward to each day.

“Setting goals is important because it gives your something to look forward to for the next day. But also, you know, it’s, it gives you something to actually strive for, so those are really important, you know, for just personal growth. Period,” Rebecca Simmons said.

“I think New Year’s time is a great time to set those goals. I think it’s always open throughout the year, but it’s always a good time to do that, get some momentum building into the New Year,” Cody Green added.

