New women's pro sports team to be announced in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new women’s professional sports team is expected to be announced in Grand Rapids.

DP Fox Sports & Entertainment says they will announce the launch of a women’s professional team that will play its home games at Van Andel Arena Monday morning.

DP Fox Sports & Entertainment is the parent company of the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Chairman and CEO of DP FOX Dan DeVos and the CEO of the league that the team is joining are expected to speak at the 11 a.m. press conference.

You can watch the announcement live at 11 a.m.

