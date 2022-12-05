Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

New women's pro sports team to be announced in Grand Rapids

van andel arena .jpeg
Courtesy: Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids.
van andel arena .jpeg
Posted at 10:28 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 10:28:09-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new women’s professional sports team is expected to be announced in Grand Rapids.

DP Fox Sports & Entertainment says they will announce the launch of a women’s professional team that will play its home games at Van Andel Arena Monday morning.

DP Fox Sports & Entertainment is the parent company of the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Chairman and CEO of DP FOX Dan DeVos and the CEO of the league that the team is joining are expected to speak at the 11 a.m. press conference.

You can watch the announcement live at 11 a.m. on the FOX 17 Facebook page, website and our streaming apps.

WATCH LIVE AT 11:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered