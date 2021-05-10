New tattoo shop opening in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new tattoo shop is opening up in downtown Grand Rapids, giving those looking to get some fresh ink a new place to go.

Colliers West Michigan helped Eagle Eye Tattoo find its space at 343 Division Ave. S., according to a news release Monday.

Co-owners Dena and Jay Bouwknegt had been looking for a storefront in downtown Grand Rapids. Colliers represented both the landlord – Dwelling Place – and Eagle Eye in the deal.

“Once we saw the inside of the space, we knew it was perfect for us,” Dena said. “It has a smaller, more intimate vibe and it’s exactly what we were looking for. It’s pretty perfect.”

Jay has been an influential artist in Grand Rapids for the last 20 years, working in multiple tattoo shops in West Michigan.

The Bouwknegts wanted the stability of owning their own business and creating their own hours since they have a son.

Dwelling Place, which owns the property, was looking for the right business to “activate” the street at the corner of Wealthy Street and Division Avenue.

Eagle Eye will open within the next month.

All appointments will need to be prescheduled and there will be no walk-ins because of the ongoing pandemic.