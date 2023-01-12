New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave.

The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56 housing units — 50 of them reserved for low-income residents — a fitness space, library, onsite management and more, according to ICCF.

“After extensive planning and development, we are excited to welcome residents to The Southgate,” says CEO Ryan VerWys. “This new space provides beautiful homes and amenities to our senior neighbors and is conveniently located right near the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.”

ICCF says the project was funded by the following:

MSHDA Low Income Housing Tax Credits

Insite Capital

HOME Funding

Michigan Brownfield Redevelopment Program

City of Grand Rapids Economic Development Department

City of Wyoming

HUD FHA

