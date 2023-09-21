New mural featured at Grand Rapids basketball court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids basketball court has been enhanced with a stunning new mural!

The mural, located at Mary Waters Basketball Court, was designed by Edgar Hernandez with help from Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts and Calvin College Street Fest volunteers.

The Grand Rapids Parks Department says the mural is a loose interpretation of Purépecha, a civilization that made their home in Mexico’s Sierra Madre Mountains more than a millennium ago.

The artist’s family is from where the Purépecha settled, now known as Michoacan.

Hernandez says Purépechan art and culture remain an influence in Mexico to this day.

FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube