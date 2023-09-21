New mural featured at Grand Rapids basketball court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids basketball court has been enhanced with a stunning new mural!
The mural, located at Mary Waters Basketball Court, was designed by Edgar Hernandez with help from Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts and Calvin College Street Fest volunteers.
The Grand Rapids Parks Department says the mural is a loose interpretation of Purépecha, a civilization that made their home in Mexico’s Sierra Madre Mountains more than a millennium ago.
The artist’s family is from where the Purépecha settled, now known as Michoacan.
Hernandez says Purépechan art and culture remain an influence in Mexico to this day.