New, multi-day festival coming to downtown Grand Rapids this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new, multi-day festival is coming to downtown Grand Rapids.

Confluence will welcome innovators, scientists, musicians and entrepreneurs to share their work with the public throughout Calder Plaza, according to a news release Thursday.

It’ll be held Sept. 23-25 and all events will be free and open to the public.

The festival will feature a Music Showcase, a Thought Series focused on health care and wellness, an Innovation Showcase with high tech startups from under-represented communities, a Maker Expo to introduce attendees to the area’s DIY community, a STEAM-based adventure land for kids called the “Future Innovators Zone” and a 360-degree, multi-sensory Art Takeover of Calder Plaza.”

“As events reemerge from the shutdown, this is a perfect opportunity to create something truly unique for Grand Rapids,” said Brian Cohen, managing partner of Confluence CCG, the company producing the event. “We will challenge people intellectually, introduce them to new ideas and give them a glimpse into the future of high tech in West Michigan. It will be exciting to experience the magic that happens when all of these elements come together in one place.”

The West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology is acting as the event’s fiscal sponsor.

“Confluence furthers WMCAT’s mission of equitable access to opportunity by encouraging audiences to explore new ideas that inspire change,” said Jamon Alexander, president and CEO of WMCAT. “We look forward to coming together as a community to leverage the resources and talents of West Michigan that will build a better tomorrow for everyone.”

Full details about speakers, musicians and additional program elements will be released in the coming months.

Those interested may sign up to receive updates and announcements by joining the online list here.