New housing options coming for GVSU students in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — GVSU is offering new housing options for first year students and they're calling it a game changer.

On Wednesday, the school announced four new housing options will be available for first year or transfer students this fall in downtown Grand Rapids.

"This community-based living experience allows students to collaboratively explore academic opportunities, learn from each other and, perhaps, discover new academic paths," President Mantella said. "Being in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids will give students greater access to internships, jobs and other networking opportunities."

Kyle Boon, Director of Housing, offered more insight on the housing developments and where the inspiration comes from as far as their 6 living communities go.

"Students are living on the same floor and taking similar classes," Boone said. "Living-learning communities at Grand Valley, by design, connect the academic and the student experience directly. Spontaneous study groups will happen and faculty members are right there to answer questions. Students on the Pew Grand Rapids Campus will have access to resources and services just as they would on the Allendale Campus."

