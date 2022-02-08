Watch
New housing coming to Grand Rapids in the form of Studio Park

Studio Park
Posted at 9:46 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 21:46:46-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More housing options could be coming to downtown Grand Rapids.

The city's one-stop entertainment hub is set to undergo some major renovations this summer developers want to add a new 16-story tower to "Studio Park."

That will be built on top of the existing parking structure near US-131.

The $52 million dollar proposal includes 165 residential apartments and 24-condominiums along with a several first-floor amenities like a pool, terrace, fitness facility, and more.

This is the second phase of the Studio Park Project.

Jackson Entertainment completed its first phase last fall.

