New Grand Rapids Police Department chief to be sworn-in

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department’s new chief will be sworn in on Monday.

The city clerk will officially administer the oath of office to Chief Eric Winstrom at the City Hall Commission Chambers at 5:30 p.m.

Winstrom previously spent 20 years with the Chicago Police Department before being selected as Grand Rapids' new chief back on February 1.

He'll be sworn in before city commissioners, city officials, Grand Rapids police personnel, and other community leaders.

The city will livestream the swearing-in ceremony on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.