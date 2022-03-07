Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

New Grand Rapids Police Department chief to be sworn-in

Winstrom on blue background.png
Chicago Police Department
Eric Winstrom, a Commander with the Chicago Police Department, is named as the next Chief of Police for the City of Grand Rapids.
Winstrom on blue background.png
Posted at 11:35 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 11:35:16-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department’s new chief will be sworn in on Monday.

The city clerk will officially administer the oath of office to Chief Eric Winstrom at the City Hall Commission Chambers at 5:30 p.m.

Winstrom previously spent 20 years with the Chicago Police Department before being selected as Grand Rapids' new chief back on February 1.

He'll be sworn in before city commissioners, city officials, Grand Rapids police personnel, and other community leaders.

The city will livestream the swearing-in ceremony on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-local-promo-480x360-Tonight.jpg

Governor Kidnapping Plot Trial