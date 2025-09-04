New construction piles it on for drivers on Plainfield Avenue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers on Plainfield Avenue have complained mightily about the construction project from I-96 to Airway Drive. Now they have more to complain about.

FOX 17 Northview Neighborhood Reporter Robb Westaby got details from Grand Rapids City Engineer Tim Burkman. Here are exerpts from that conversation:

Robb

When I first drove through this new section of Plainfield that's under construction, I thought it was part of the big Plainfield project north of 96 I think I was wrong. So how is it that this is going on even though the big project is north of here?

Tim

So, we know construction is disruptive, and in an effort to minimize disruption, we sought to align our project, the city of Grand Rapids project, with the MDOT project that's currently happening right now. So we're in the midst of reconstructing this segment of Plainfield from Fuller to 96 they're picking up from that segment north to Airway drive,

Robb

One of the questions people are constantly asking me, do these governments ever talk to each other?

Tim

We do. Yes, there's a lot of coordination that happens between the city with MDOT, Plainfield Township, Grand Rapids Township, so a lot of this has been coordinated over the last really couple of years to get us to this point.

Robb

The other question I hear from drivers is, what are they doing?

Tim

So ,this segment, we're reconstructing the pavement (on Plainfield). It needs to be replaced, widened sidewalk, bike lanes, green infrastructure along the way. So there'll be rain gardens, filtration basins, street trees.

Robb

Why does fuller have to be closed at Plainfield?

Tim

We're replacing the 200-foot stretch of Fuller approaching Plainfield, because it's in poor condition. It'll last about a month.

NOTE: The closure of Fuller Avenue at Plainfield is schedule to continue through October 6. The lane closures for reconstruction of Plainfield south of I-96 is scheduled to run through November 7, 2025.

