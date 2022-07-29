New community art studio opens in East Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A community studio in East Grand Rapids is now open to artists of all ages!

I’m An Artist Community Studio can be found in Gaslight Village on Wealthy Street.

Gaslight Village says a number of programs are available, including day camps, event spaces, guided classes, open studio time and more.

“I wanted to make sure there was an open studio time so that way anybody can come in and have a creative outlet for their artistic side,” says Owner Jantje Jensen. “I would like everyone to feel comfortable … or meet other creatives or, you know, just bounce ideas off of each other because everyone can learn from each other.”

Jensen tells us she knew the location was perfect when she first scouted the location.

The donation-based studio runs Saturdays from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Visit the studio’s website or Facebook page to book one of their camps or classes.

