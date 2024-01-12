New Calvin U program offers free humanities courses to low-income adults

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wayfinder Program at Calvin University believes that studying the greats— Plato, Picasso and Pericles, for example— makes you a better, more enlightened person.

"If you know anything about the humanities, it's empowerment," said Dr. Shaq Anthony, who works to close the education gap in Grand Rapids through the university's 49507 Initiative. "Empowering residents to be impactful, to understand their purpose."

Through the newly-launched Wayfinder Program, low-income adults can enroll in a free, eight-credit course offering. Based in the humanities, the credits are transferable and the university provides childcare, technology, transportation to class, and dinner.

"It's meant to be an on-ramp so residents in the community can continue and further their education," Dr. Anthony said.

FOX 17

With art history, philosophy, literature, U.S. history, and critical thinking and writing incorporated into the curriculum, the program is modeled after The Clemente Course in the Humanities— an award-winning liberal arts program designed for adults.

"What if, instead of simply reacting to life, adults who are economically disadvantaged would have the opportunity to reflect on life," said Abbie Lipsker, director of continuing studies at Calvin.

Beginning in July, classes will be held on Wednesday evenings at the Women's Resource Center in Southeast Grand Rapids, where a total of three courses— Academic Transitions and Intro to Humanities I and II— will be taught over three semesters.

FOX 17

"The differences between the 49507 and where we sit right now are drastic," said Dr. Anthony, referring to Calvin University and a nearby zip code in downtown Grand Rapids, which the 49507 Initiative is based upon. "We want to see them be successful."

"We strongly believe that the humanities is a great place for learners to begin," Lipsker said. "Adults that go through this program and graduate read more. They read to their kids more."

The Wayfinder Program is open to income-eligible adults who have not yet completed a bachelor's degree, and a GED is not required. For the upcoming school year, Calvin says it plans to accept up to 25 people. You can apply here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube