New billboard shines light on homelessness in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Guiding Light has launched a new campaign that shines a light on those faced with homelessness during the holidays.

A new billboard near Wealthy Street on 131 reads “GR Homelessness Has Reached New Heights,” according to the Grand Rapids nonprofit. The billboard is underscored by a line of tents.

“Guiding Light, in partnership with Mel Trotter Ministries, works year-round to help men get off the streets, address their addictions and other issues and reconnect with the world,” says Development Director Starla McDermott. “That work is especially important around the holidays, when so many of us turn to the comforts of family and home.”

McDermott adds, “The 1,000+ men and women experiencing homelessness in our community dream of those joys, too – and we look to our generous community to provide extra support as we enter the holiday season of giving.”

We’re told a television campaign was also developed alongside Extra Credit Projects.

