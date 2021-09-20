New anchors join FOX 17 Morning News

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s a new day at the FOX 17 Morning News as two news anchors officially join the team.

Tessa DiTirro and Ruta Ulcinaite are two of the news anchors joining the team of chief meteorologist Kevin Craig, meteorologist Candace Monacelli, and traffic anchor Robb Westaby.

West Michigan viewers have long come to enjoy waking up to a friendly team that brings them important news, weather, traffic, and need to know information while having some fun along the way. That mission of preparing viewers for the day ahead continues.

Tessa says she’s ready to get started. “I’m just so excited to be on the morning show. I love the energy of it. I cannot wait to help you start your day.”

Tessa joins the station from WKRC-TV in Cincinnati, Ohio where she worked as an anchor and reporter. She previously worked at a station in West Virginia. She’s an Akron, Ohio native who graduated from Ohio State University.

Ruta has been filling in as news anchor on the FOX 17 Morning News since early August and is now officially promoted to that role.

“I love staying connected with every viewer on social media. I’ve already had the privilege of connecting with so many. Keep the messages and hellos coming. It really is starting to feel like one big family,” Ruta said.

Ruta was born in Lithuania and moved to the United States at the age of six. She spent the rest of her childhood growing up in metro-Detroit. She joined FOX 17 earlier this year as a reporter and previously worked at KMTV-TV in Omaha, Nebraska. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism and has a double major in political science.

Tessa and Ruta are excited to be a part of the growth of the FOX 17 Morning News.

“I’m excited to work with the professional team here. I can’t wait to laugh, and get to know you, our viewers. It’s just an honor to be here,” Tessa said.

Ruta added, “West Michigan is unique because viewers really care about this community and you can see that with everyday small actions; people helping one another, lend a helping hand and raise awareness about important issues. It’s my honor to help share those stories and be a part of the community.”

FOX 17’s Deanna Falzone, who previously anchored the Morning News, will continue to have regular segments on the show. She focuses on issues important to parents, kids, and families. She also hosts a new interview segment on the FOX 17 Facebook page.

The FOX 17 Morning News airs Monday through Friday from 5-9 a.m.

