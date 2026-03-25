New $25 million apartment and commercial project planned for Grand Rapids' West Side gets state support

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — I am getting a closer look at some new potential housing coming to Grand Rapids' West Side.

A new $25 million housing and commercial development is moving forward after the Michigan Strategic Fund board approved a $4.75 million Michigan Community Revitalization Program loan yesterday to support the project.

The development is being led by Construction Simplified, whose headquarters are located right across the street from the proposed site.

I visited the location at 617 Fulton West, at the intersection of Seward and Fulton Street, just west of Grand Valley State University's Pew Campus. The spot is the former site of Adobe Mexican Kitchen.

Developers say the building will consist of 109 studio and one-bedroom apartments along with three commercial suites. The developer says one of those commercial spots is already leased. They also discussed amenities like a dog washing station, fitness studio, concierge laundry service, upper outdoor deck spaces with communal outdoor areas including a community club room.

The hope is to help with the housing need in Grand Rapids and make the area more walkable.

The City of Grand Rapids was also on yesterday's meeting and is expecting to contribute $3.6 million in incentives including the Neighborhood Enterprise Zone and Brownfield TIF.

Brent Gibson, president of Construction Simplified, told the MSF board that this project is an opportunity to continue progress on the city's West Side.

"And it's the gateway to West Fulton, what I would say is an underserved or under-attentioned corridor that comes directly out of the center of Grand Rapids. Certainly West Side of Grand Rapids is getting a lot of investment and has over the years with Bridge Street and the now soccer stadium. This sits at the intersection of traveling west out of downtown and north to the soccer stadium," Gibson said on the meeting.

The family-owned Adobe Mexican Kitchen has now moved over to a new location on Bridge Street.

No exact construction dates were shared with this update, but I will share them once I know.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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