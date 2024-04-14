'Never been a better time to be a skilled professional': Career tech students compete in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 1,000 students from across the state are coming together this weekend to show off their occupational skills.

About 350 business and industry leaders coordinated nearly 80 skill and leadership contests for the SkillsUSA 2024 State Leadership and Skills Conference.

"SkillsUSA is a career technical student organization. So, we work with career tech education programs across the state of Michigan who are preparing students for skilled and technical career pathways," SkillsUSA Michigan State Director Danielle West said. "There's probably never been a better time to be a skilled professional."

It started Friday and runs through Sunday.

The more than 1,100 SkillsUSA Michigan student members are competing in entry-level, hands-on skill contests, which are then evaluated by the same industry leaders who prepared them.

"These students and their teachers are making sure they're aware of these opportunities and that they are prepared to take advantage of this," West said.

Business partners work throughout the school year to plan these competitive events, and many of them hire their new employees right off the competition floor.

"When you think about it, we need all of these professionals to help us do all of the things that we're gearing up to do to support the changing industries in our state. We see shifts in our transportation industry. We're seeing shifts in our manufacturing industry. And, if we're not working actively to recruit, train and prepare for persistence, students, to take and fill those roles...There's a lot of openings, but we also have an abundance of retirements upon us. Then we're going to be hurting. Our economy is going to be hurting," West added.

SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers, along with high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including healthcare.

