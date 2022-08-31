Nessel, Scholten hold canvassing rally in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s Democratic candidates held a canvassing rally in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon two months before the midterm election.

Dana Nessel is running for re-election for attorney general while Hillary Scholten is running for Congress.

Nessel stressed how important the role of attorney general is as it relates to women’s abortion rights while the Board of Canvassers debated on if the subject will hold a spot on the ballot this November.

"For the first time, we are facing a situation here in the state of Michigan where women won't have the right to make decisions about their own bodies, and their healthcare is going to be significantly compromised," Nessel warns.

Nessel says she has been “fighting tenaciously” in favor of abortion in the state, describing the 1931 ban on abortion as “draconian.”

She was unable to offer any comment on the Board of Canvassers but says a court will consider the Reproductive Freedom For All initiative.

