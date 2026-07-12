Neighbors near Knapps Corner raise concerns about proposed multi-family housing development

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Neighbors on Grand Rapids' northeast side are raising concerns about a plan to bring a new multi-family housing development near Knapps Corner.

WATCH: Neighbors near Knapps Corner raise concerns about proposed housing development

Neighbors near Knapps Corner raise concerns about proposed housing development

In June, residents met with the developer on the project, BDR Custom Homes. They say the project that was presented would bring 200 new apartments to a wooded area along Leffingwell Avenue.

Residents living in the area say they are worried about the changes the project could bring to the area, particularly increased traffic on an already congested road.

Joe Engstrom, who lives near the proposed development, said the neighborhood has already seen growing traffic in recent years.

"The neighborhood's great. Traffic, you know, we knew was a bit of a concern, but in recent years, it's just gotten more and more with addition of medical facilities across the south side of Leonard and schools," Engstrom explained.

Engstrom said he's worried about the increase of traffic from the development.

"With school and and it already being a cut-through road, I just don't think it's safe," Engstrom said.

Another resident living near the development, Betsy Hernandez, has lived in the area for almost 70 years. She says the apartments, which would sit in a wooded area behind homes on Leffingwell Avenue and near I-96 doesn't fit the neighborhood.

"it just doesn't feel like what the developer is proposing is a good fit for this neighborhood."

Hernandez said she also feels the city is not listening to long-time residents.

"I don't think that any of that really adds value to the community and I feel like the city is ignoring the the wants of the residents and the businesses and the taxpayers who have lived here for 30 40, 50, 60 years."

With plans in place and concerns raised, neighbors now hope to get the word out and work with the development group to reach a plan everyone agrees on.

"I just want to make sure that before it hits the planning commission and approved without anybody's knowledge. I just want to get the information out there," Engstrom said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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