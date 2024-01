GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three houses were damaged after a house fire in Grand Rapids Monday morning.

The fire broke out on Adams Street near Eastern Ave. SE.

Neighbors tell FOX 17 the pair of homes on either side of the house that caught fire sustained heat damage from the incident. One of them also took water damage.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

