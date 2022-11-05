‘Neighborhood Activation Project’ aims to improve Black, Brown communities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new project hopes to beautify residential spaces and commercial businesses throughout Grand Rapids.

It’s called the Neighborhood Activation Project, or NAP.

The program was created to help with everyday improvements within Black and Brown communities.

The latest NAP project includes building a deck behind the S&G Sophisticated Gentlemen’s Club that will be filled with various activities for community members to enjoy.

“Just giving back to the community so that’s what we’re about. We’re excited about having the deck built and we’re ready,” Michael McCall, second vice president of S&G Sophisticated Gentlemen’s Club, told FOX 17.

“For me, it’s about upping the level of living. When you up the level of living for people, they just get more responsible, so the ability to put something like a whole activity deck in that space, it just ups the living space in our community which will hopefully improve how people feel when they walk out the door,” Ricardo O’Neal, a project strategist, added.

The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

In the meantime, planters have been placed where the deck will be built.

