NEEDTOBREATHE to perform at Van Andel Arena on November 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The rock band NEEDTOBREATHE is coming to Grand Rapids. The band will perform at the Van Andel Arena on November 7.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. An Insider’s presale will begin on Monday, June 5.

NEEDTOBREATHE’s current band members are Bear Rinehart, Seth Bolt, Josh Lovelace, Randall Harris, and Tyler Burkum.

The group’s first studio album, Daylight, was released in 2006. Their other studio albums include The Heat (2007), The Reckoning (2011), and Out of Body (2020).

NEEDTOBREATHE’s next studio album, Caves, is scheduled to be released this fall. “Caves is the most ambitious album we’ve made so far, and it really feels like a new chapter for us as a band,” said Rinehart. “We can’t wait to take this new energy to our fans on the road and perform these songs live. It’s going to be special.”

At the performance, NEEDTOBREATHE will be joined by the alternative rock band Judah & the Lion. The band currently consists of Judah Akers and Brian Macdonald. The group’s first studio album, Kids These Days, was released in 2014. It was followed by Folk Hop n’ Roll (2016) and Pep Talks (2019). The band’s latest studio album, Revival, was released in 2022.

NEEDTOBREATHE will perform at the Van Andel Arena on November 7. Tickets will be available to purchase on the venue’s website.

