National, international high schoolers celebrate graduation from Calvin program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — High school juniors and seniors got to celebrate a graduation Thursday at Calvin University in Grand Rapids.

66 students from 11 different states and seven different countries were honored for completing the Entrada Scholars Program.

“It’s really fun. It’s a really good experience, and we get to meet new people from all over the world,” Sophia Hill, an Entrada student, said. “Since we’re all kind of in the same boat, it’s kind of nice that we all…are very friendly to each other…so it was just really nice that everyone was always welcoming.”

It’s a four-week academic program for racial and ethnic minority students.

“Part of the program is exploring more about your own identity— how can you be yourself?” Calvin University’s Director of College Access Programs Rosalba Ramirez explained. “The program helps them understand a little bit more about themselves.”

These scholars take a three-or-four credit college course, receive academic coaching and get to take part in a variety of activities— all while living on campus for a first-hand introduction to college life.

“You get to go deeper into things than you do in, like, high school, so we focus more on diversity and inequality,” Hill explained.

Students who complete the program with a B- or above will be awarded a $4,000 scholarship, if they choose to attend Calvin University, renewable for up to five undergraduate years.

