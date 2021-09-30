Nassar survivor to speak at WMU-Cooley Conversation Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trinea Gonczar, one of the survivors in the Larry Nassar abuse scandal will speak during a virtual event hosted by WMU's Cooley Law School on Thursday.

Gonczar will be joined by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina and attorney Mick Grewel during WMU-Cooley’s fall kick-off Community Conversation panel discussion.

The school says they will discuss the documentary “At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal.”

It will be held from 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend, but must RSVP.

The panelists will also be answering questions from those in attendance.