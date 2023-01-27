'My Fair Lady' to be performed at DeVos Performance Hall April 11-16

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Broadway Grand Rapids has announced that Lincoln Center Theater’s production of My Fair Lady is coming to West Michigan. The musical will be performed at the DeVos Performance Hall April 11-16.

The musical follows Eliza Doolittle, a poor Cockney girl with a thick accent, who takes speech lessons from Henry Higgins, a phonetician professor. Their goal is to make Eliza more presentable in high society. Throughout the play, Higgins grows closer to Eliza.

My Fair Lady’s book and lyrics were written by Alan Jay Lerner. The music was written by Frederick Loewe. The show’s original Broadway production opened on March 15, 1956. It went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Jeremy Daniel Jonathan Grunert as Professor Henry Higgins, Madeline Powell as Eliza Doolittle, and John Adkison as Colonel Pickering

Lincoln Center Theater’s production of My Fair Lady premiered in 2018 at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater. It went on to be nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival.

The tour of Lincoln Center Theater’s production was directed by Bartlett Sher, with tour direction by Samantha Saltzman. It features original choreography by Christopher Gattelli with tour choreography by Jim Cooney. The sets were designed by Michael Yeargan, and the costumes were designed by Catherine Zuber. Lighting is by Donald Holder and sound is by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake. Music supervision was by Ted Sperling. It features original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittman. Tour orchestrations are by Josh Clayton and Larry Blank. Music direction is by David Andrews Rogers.

Jeremy Daniel Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle with Sami Murphy and Ashley Agrusa

My Fair Lady is based on the 1913 play Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw. In 1964, a film adaption of My Fair Lady was released by Warner Bros. The film was directed by George Cukor and starred Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle and Rex Harrison as Henry Higgins. Harrison reprised his role from the original 1956 Broadway production. The film went on to win eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. In 1998, the American Film Institute ranked the film #91 in its list of the best 100 American movies. In 2006, it was ranked #8 in the American Film Institute’s list of the top musicals in American cinema.

My Fair Lady will be performed at the DeVos Performance Hall April 11-16. Tickets can be purchased on Broadway Grand Rapids’ website.

