Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

'My Fair Lady' to be performed at DeVos Performance Hall April 11-16

Madeline Powell as Eliza Doolittle in The National Tour of MY FAIR LADY. Photo by Jeremy Daniel (4643)..jpg
Jeremy Daniel
Madeline Powell as Eliza Doolittle
Madeline Powell as Eliza Doolittle in The National Tour of MY FAIR LADY. Photo by Jeremy Daniel (4643)..jpg
Madeline Powell as Eliza Doolittle (foreground) and John Adkison as Colonel Pickering (background) in The National Tour of MY FAIR LADY. Photo by Jeremy Daniel (3940).jpg
Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle (center) and The Company of The National Tour of MY FAIR LADY. Photo by Jeremy Daniel (7337)..jpg
Richard Coleman as Harry, Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle, and Kevin D. O’Neil as Harry in The National Tour of MY FAIR LADY. Photo by Jeremy Daniel (6040)..jpg
The Company of The National Tour of MY FAIR LADY. Photo by Jeremy Daniel (5117)..jpg
Posted at 11:18 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 23:18:09-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Broadway Grand Rapids has announced that Lincoln Center Theater’s production of My Fair Lady is coming to West Michigan. The musical will be performed at the DeVos Performance Hall April 11-16.

The musical follows Eliza Doolittle, a poor Cockney girl with a thick accent, who takes speech lessons from Henry Higgins, a phonetician professor. Their goal is to make Eliza more presentable in high society. Throughout the play, Higgins grows closer to Eliza.

My Fair Lady’s book and lyrics were written by Alan Jay Lerner. The music was written by Frederick Loewe. The show’s original Broadway production opened on March 15, 1956. It went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Jonathan Grunert as Professor Henry Higgins, Madeline Powell as Eliza Doolittle and John Adkison as Colonel Pickering in The National Tour of MY FAIR LADY. Photo by Jeremy Daniel (4106).jpg
Jonathan Grunert as Professor Henry Higgins, Madeline Powell as Eliza Doolittle, and John Adkison as Colonel Pickering

Lincoln Center Theater’s production of My Fair Lady premiered in 2018 at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater. It went on to be nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival.

The tour of Lincoln Center Theater’s production was directed by Bartlett Sher, with tour direction by Samantha Saltzman. It features original choreography by Christopher Gattelli with tour choreography by Jim Cooney. The sets were designed by Michael Yeargan, and the costumes were designed by Catherine Zuber. Lighting is by Donald Holder and sound is by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake. Music supervision was by Ted Sperling. It features original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittman. Tour orchestrations are by Josh Clayton and Larry Blank. Music direction is by David Andrews Rogers.

Sami Murphy, Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle and Ashley Agrusa in The National Tour of MY FAIR LADY. Photo by Jeremy Daniel (7275).jpg
Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle with Sami Murphy and Ashley Agrusa

My Fair Lady is based on the 1913 play Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw. In 1964, a film adaption of My Fair Lady was released by Warner Bros. The film was directed by George Cukor and starred Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle and Rex Harrison as Henry Higgins. Harrison reprised his role from the original 1956 Broadway production. The film went on to win eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. In 1998, the American Film Institute ranked the film #91 in its list of the best 100 American movies. In 2006, it was ranked #8 in the American Film Institute’s list of the top musicals in American cinema.

My Fair Lady will be performed at the DeVos Performance Hall April 11-16. Tickets can be purchased on Broadway Grand Rapids’ website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17 Unfiltered

FOX 17 Unfiltered