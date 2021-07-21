Multiple suspects flee from stolen vehicle after Grand Rapids crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle that had crashed near Prince Street and Eastern Avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Sgt. Dan Adams with the Grand Rapids Police Department confirms.

We’re told the stolen vehicle crashed into a female motorist, who was then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

GRPD says a handful of suspects took off after the crash, adding several arrests were made.

Grand Rapids police assure there is no threat to the public.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube