Multi-decade sentence levied against man for sexually exploiting children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 34-year-old Kalamazoo man will spend nearly 2 decades in prison for sexually exploiting children.

Tariq Andrew Gillam was sentenced to 235 months in prison for using an online persona— a woman named “Shay Nicole”— to encourage three boys between the ages of 10 and 14 to send him explicit pictures of themselves.

“Mr. Gillam’s conduct was manipulative, and he preyed on young boys. Said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.

The incidents happened between January and February of 2018. Following his release, Gillam is subject to 10 years of federal supervision.

Totten explained the best way to fight these predators is through prevention and creation of a safe space to allow children to speak candidly about how to protect themselves online—and what to do if someone tries to prey on them.

“Shame and embarrassment can become terrible weapons against victims,” said Totten. “They need to know that they are not to blame and they are not alone.”

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to bring online predators to justice.

“There’s no tolerance for individuals who use online platforms as a tool to mentally and emotionally manipulate our youngest members of society,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety investigated this alongside the FBI as part of the collaboration with federal, state, tribal, and local law enforcement agencies working with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force as a part of this effort.

If you or someone you love is being exploited online, reach out to local police. You are not alone and there is help.