MSU's Marcus Bingham Jr., parents looking forward to 'one last ride'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the beginning of the end for Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. As a senior graduating in May, the Spartans' star center will play in the final NCAA men's college basketball tournament of his career.

Bingham Jr. is MSU's all-time leader in career blocks with 163, etching his name in program history. That's an incredible accolade, but one that might not surprise you too much, considering he stands seven feet tall. His path to get to that point, though, is sure to catch your attention.

Bingham Jr. grew up in southwest Grand Rapids. He always loved the game of basketball, playing at parks in the area during the summer. However, it wasn't until Bingham Jr. was a sophomore at Ottawa Hills High School — just seven years ago — when he finally started playing organized basketball.

It certainly didn't hurt that Bingham Jr. had a six-inch growth spurt the summer before.

Full interview with Marcus Bingham Jr.

Bingham Jr. would end up transferring to Catholic Central High School in Grand Rapids to finish out his high school career before signing with the Spartans, the school his dad always dreamed of attending.

As a freshman, the Spartans went on a deep run in the tournament, reaching the Final Four. Bingham Jr. appeared in one game, playing two minutes against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second round.

Bingham Jr. took one shot — a three pointer that splashed through the bottom of the next. It was a small moment in the game, but a big moment in his life.

Now, Bingham Jr. is a starter, playing 18.5 minutes per game, averaging 9.2 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Spartans will look to take advantage of his size if they want to make a deep run in this tournament similar to the 2018–19 season.

MSU tips off Friday night at 9:40 p.m. Tune into FOX 17 news at 5 p.m. for the full story on his unorthodox road to glory.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube