MSP: Wrong-way driver, 2 others seriously hurt after head-on crash on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids early Friday morning.
Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened before 1:30 a.m. near Front Street.
We’re told a car drove south in the northbound lanes when it hit another vehicle head-on.
The drivers in both vehicles as well as the passenger in the northbound vehicle were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital, according to MSP.
Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.
The crash is currently under investigation.