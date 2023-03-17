Watch Now
MSP: Wrong-way driver, 2 others seriously hurt after head-on crash on US-131

Posted at 3:47 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 15:47:33-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids early Friday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened before 1:30 a.m. near Front Street.

We’re told a car drove south in the northbound lanes when it hit another vehicle head-on.

The drivers in both vehicles as well as the passenger in the northbound vehicle were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital, according to MSP.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.

