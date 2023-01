GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids troopers are working to clear the highway after a semi-truck caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The semi-truck was found burning on westbound I-96 near 36th Street.

Troopers say the driver was safe and escaped from the burning vehicle.

MSP

Currently, the right lane on I-96 is closed to traffic.

Cars can travel through the left lane.

However, troopers are advising drivers to take an alternate route until the highway is cleared.

MSP

