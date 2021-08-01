MSP patrol vehicle rear-ended during traffic stop causing two crashes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan State Police patrol car was rear ended while conducting a traffic stop on southbound US-131 between 36th and 44th resulting in the closure of two US-131 lanes.
While Grand Rapids Post troopers were conducting a traffic stop, their patrol vehicle was rear-ended by a truck causing the driver of the patrol vehicle to have a minor leg injury.
No minor injuries occurred in the initial crash.
A second crash occurred as motorists drove into the original incident with no injuries reported.
Authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution in the area.
Grand Rapids Post troopers conducted a traffic stop on southbound US-131 between 36th and 44th. The violator pulled to the left of the highway at the median wall. As the passenger trooper approached the vehicle to request the driver pull to a safer located, the patrol vehicle pic.twitter.com/GkfHnkdh8Z— @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) August 1, 2021