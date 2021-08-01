MSP patrol vehicle rear-ended during traffic stop causing two crashes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan State Police patrol car was rear ended while conducting a traffic stop on southbound US-131 between 36th and 44th resulting in the closure of two US-131 lanes.

Courtesy of MSP West Michigan Twitter

While Grand Rapids Post troopers were conducting a traffic stop, their patrol vehicle was rear-ended by a truck causing the driver of the patrol vehicle to have a minor leg injury.

No minor injuries occurred in the initial crash.

A second crash occurred as motorists drove into the original incident with no injuries reported.

Authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution in the area.