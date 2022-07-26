MSP looking for missing man last seen at concert in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are looking for a man who went missing after attending a concert in Grand Rapids.

Michigan State Police say they are looking for Logan Thayer Sweet.

Michigan State Police

Sweet was last seen on July 24 at a concert at The Listening Room in Grand Rapids.

Michigan State Police say Sweet was last seen driving his 2022 Kawasaki 650 sports bike, charcoal gray in color.

Michigan State Police

Sweet is approximately 6 feet tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Sweet’s whereabouts should call Tpr. Jeff Olney, Michigan State Police Wayland Post at 269-792-2213 or Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.

