MSP looking for missing man last seen at concert in Grand Rapids

Michigan State Police
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 13:05:43-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are looking for a man who went missing after attending a concert in Grand Rapids.

Michigan State Police say they are looking for Logan Thayer Sweet.

Sweet was last seen on July 24 at a concert at The Listening Room in Grand Rapids.

Michigan State Police say Sweet was last seen driving his 2022 Kawasaki 650 sports bike, charcoal gray in color.

Sweet is approximately 6 feet tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Sweet’s whereabouts should call Tpr. Jeff Olney, Michigan State Police Wayland Post at 269-792-2213 or Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.

