MSP, Latino community leaders to discuss policing and building relationships

Jonathan Benallack
Posted at 12:59 PM, Sep 09, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police along with immigrant rights organizations will give an overview of policy changes and program implementations to enhance relations between police and the Latino communities Thursday.

MSP will join individuals from the Latino-serving community organizations for a community conversation about building bridges between troopers and immigrants Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan in Grand Rapids.

MSP officials say the purpose of the policy changes and program implementations is to ensure troopers are enforcing the law in a “professional, just and non-discriminatory manner.”

You can watch the press conference live at 1:30 p.m. on the FOX 17 Facebook page.

