Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

MSP: Grand Rapids man arrested, charged for possessing and distributing child porn

MSP 06012024
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
MSP 06012024
Posted at 4:10 PM, Jul 09, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man was arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child porn.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says a specialized task force took 69-year-old Steven Ritsema into custody after investigators confiscated digital evidence from his home.

We’re told Ritsema allegedly talked to people online about the creation and sharing of explicit photos involving children.

Troopers tell us Ritsema was arraigned July 3 on the following charges:

  • Child porn possession (x1)
  • Child porn distribution (x1)
  • Child sexually abusive activity (x1)
  • Using a computer to commit a crime (x3)

Ritsema faces a maximum of 70 years behind bars if found guilty of all charges, according to MSP.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book