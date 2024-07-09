MSP: Grand Rapids man arrested, charged for possessing and distributing child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man was arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child porn.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says a specialized task force took 69-year-old Steven Ritsema into custody after investigators confiscated digital evidence from his home.

We’re told Ritsema allegedly talked to people online about the creation and sharing of explicit photos involving children.

Troopers tell us Ritsema was arraigned July 3 on the following charges:



Child porn possession (x1)

Child porn distribution (x1)

Child sexually abusive activity (x1)

Using a computer to commit a crime (x3)

Ritsema faces a maximum of 70 years behind bars if found guilty of all charges, according to MSP.

