MSP: Grand Rapids man arrested after guns, drugs found during traffic stop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is in custody after drugs and guns were confiscated during a traffic stop Saturday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says one of their troopers pulled over a car traveling at a high rate of speed.

We’re told meth and cocaine were found inside the car, along with other controlled substances. A scale and AR-style gun were also located.

MSP adds the 28-year-old suspect also threw a 9 mm out the window while he was being pulled over. It was later recovered.

The man was later taken to the Ionia County Jail for possession with delivery intent, felony firearms, carrying a concealed weapon, violating parole and for having an outstanding warrant, troopers say.

