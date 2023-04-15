MSP: Driver thrown from car in deadly US-131 crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly crash after a car rolled several times into a chain-link fence.

Troopers responded to the crash around 11 p.m. Friday.

It happened on US-131 near Franklin Street (Martin Luther King Jr. Street) in Grand Rapids.

According to state police, a 51-year-old man from Grandville was driving north on the highway when he lost control, went off the road and rolled over several times into a chain-link fence.

Michigan State Police

Police say the man was thrown from the car.

First responders tried to save his life, but the man died at the scene.

There was one passenger in the car at the time of the crash— MSP says they were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

If you saw this crash happen, call the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.

