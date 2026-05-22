MSP: At-fault driver in US-131 wrong-way crash was involved in earlier collision

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver who caused a head-on crash on US-131 Friday morning in Grand Rapids was involved in a separate collision just minutes before, said Michigan State Police.

Traffic on US-131 backed up in the southbound lanes, starting in the S-Curve, because of the second crash. It took crews nearly 50 minutes to clear the freeway and reopen all lanes.

The first collision happened around 6:51 a.m. on northbound US-131 near Hall Street, when a 59-year-old driver in a silver Honda sideswiped a pickup truck, said state police. The driver of the truck was able to get a photo of the Honda's license plate before that vehicle sped away from the scene.

Minutes later, the same Honda was headed north in the southbound lanes of US-131 when it hit a sedan head-on near the Market Street exit. The drivers of both vehicles suffered injuries to their legs and feet. The two were taken to the hospital.

The at-fault driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to state police.

The situation remains under investigation.

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