Ms. Wheelchair America contest comes to Grand Rapids this weekend

22 contestants are coming to West Michigan to compete for the national title of Ms. Wheelchair America. What makes this competition stand out is that it's no beauty contest; these women will be judged based on advocacy, achievement, and presentation as a representative of people with disabilities.

Ali Ingersoll, Ms. Wheelchair North Carolina, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about the wonderful event, as well as share her story of advocacy.

There are two events as part of the competition open to the public, a speech night on Friday and the crowning gala on Saturday.

A $10 donation to Ms. Wheelchair America is asked for in-person attendance. Viewers across the nation will be able to live stream both final events at Mary Free Bed’s Facebook page.

While the judges will choose the overall contest winner, viewers can cast their vote for the competition’s People’s Choice Award, which will be awarded to the contestant who receives the most votes from their supporters.

Votes can be purchased for $1 each, and there is no limit to how many votes can be purchased by an individual. 60 percent of the total votes purchased will go toward the Ms. Wheelchair America Personal Care Attendant Fund. The remaining 40 percent of the total votes purchased will be awarded to the People’s Choice Award winner’s state program.

For more information on the People’s Choice Award and to cast your vote, visit MWAvote.org.

Find out more information about the Ms. Wheelchair America competition on their website.