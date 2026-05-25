Motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash in Sheridan

SHERIDAN, Mich. — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Sunday in the small town of Sheridan.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on May 24 along South Sheridan Road near East Condensery Road, said Michigan State Police.

Initial results from the investigation showed the motorcyclist was headed south on Sheridan Road and was passing other vehicles when he collided with another vehicle. Fog may have prevented the motorcyclist and driver from seeing each other clearly, said police.

The 23-year-old motorcyclist, who police said was from Sheridan, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

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