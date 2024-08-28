Motorcyclist dies after crashing with vehicle in NE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A motorcyclist has died after crashing in northeast Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash site near Michigan Street and Lawndale Avenue at roughly 1:30 p.m., according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told the 21-year-old motorcyclist had been speeding before colliding with a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene. No one else was hurt.

GRPD says the other driver stayed at the crash scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are asked to connect with police at 616-456-4513 or 616-456-4282. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer by calling 616-774-2345.

