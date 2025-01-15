MOTHERS' MENU: Celebratory meal offered at Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's something special on the menu for new moms and birthing partners at Corewell Health Hospital in downtown Grand Rapids.

“This is our baby celebration menu,” Support Services Director Kate Smith said.

There is also a healing menu option for mothers experiencing loss.

“A lot of our menu already offers a lot of comfort food: chicken tenders, Mac and cheese. So we wanted to go a little more upscale with this menu,” Smith said.

The menu features special offerings, and accommodates for vegans and dairy-free individuals.

Some items include salmon, beef tips, crab cakes, and cheesecake for dessert.

“This started as an insane goal, like, 'Hey, let's try this,' and it’s come to fruition and it’s very successful,” Corewell Health Executive Chef Mick Rickard said.

Celebratory meal offered at Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital

It's a way to highlight a special moment that happens in the hospital every day.

“Being a mom myself, and having been through that experience, I just recognize the importance of taking that moment to celebrate,” Smith said.

The menu has been a pilot option at the hospital since October 2024.

