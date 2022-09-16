Man convicted in 2020 death of Grand Rapids 8-month-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of killing an 8-month-old boy in Grand Rapids two years ago has been found guilty.

The child, Josiah Lamarr Guyton, was found unresponsive on the northwest side of the city in March 2020. He later died at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The mother’s boyfriend at the time, 25-year-old Jermaine Abron, was charged with murder as well as first-degree child abuse days later.

Abron was convicted on both counts this week, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Becker notes the case was handled by Prosecutor Travis Earley.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube