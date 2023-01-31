Morenas Event Venue to host luxury weddings on Valentine's Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking to get married in luxury on Valentine’s Day without breaking the bank? Morenas Event Venue has you covered!

The venue is scheduled to hold private ceremonies for “Morenas Mini-Mony Day” on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

We’re told the company will provide someone to officiate the wedding as well as a photographer with whom couples may buy pictures from.

“We understand that some couples are looking to have a nice wedding but are not in the position to pay the hefty price tag that can entail,” says Owner Brittney Haskins. “Since our team and preferred vendors were already putting an elaborate set up together for a photo shoot, it was only fitting to offer the picture-perfect space to couples looking to have an extravagant experience in an intimate setting.”

Morenas adds the 5,000-square-foot space will be decorated in white and gold with an extravagant $10,000 ceiling installation.

As many as 15 guests per couple are permitted to attend.

The same space will be open later from 7:30–10 p.m. for receptions, the venue adds.

Visit Morenas’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube