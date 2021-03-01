"More help is on the way" Dr. Abha weighs in on J&J vaccine; ways to mitigate COVID fatigue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each week we have spent time talking with local experts about the latest on COVID-19 around the world and especially here in Michigan.

Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Abha Gupta Varma joined us once again to discuss the latest on the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine along with ways to mitigate COVID fatigue.

"Let's talk about the good differences. Number one, it's one jab, so when we talk about a loss to follow up that might occur with two injections, we're not going to see that with Johnson and Johnson, we see protection against moderate to severe disease by 28 days, within 14 days, there's measurable protection, it can be maintained at two to eight degrees Celsius in the refrigerator," she said.

"So I really want everybody to understand we in America are absolutely blessed to have three and more in the pipeline three superlative vaccines now available to Americans," Dr. Abha said.

How do we all stay afloat and wait our turn for the vaccine?

Plan a staycation if you can. Pitch that tent and set up some lights! Make it a theme or celebrate a birthday! Rekindle those conversations with friends and family here and abroad. Play a game of bingo or charades online. Send out postcards to people you know need some joy in the mail. Sell an item online and enjoy the process of negotiating with an interested buyer. Get a pet to love and care for. Get outdoors and safely walk in fresh air. Dance at home. Turn up the volume and move. Watch humorous movies and shows. Turn off the 24 hour news cycle. Look for good news and happy moments. Look at an old photo album. Color, paint, draw. Volunteer your time at a place that needs help such as an animal shelter. Set a date for a vacation and enjoy the planning. Make a dish you’ve always wanted to make. Go to the doctor. Get on medication or vitamins or get your labs drawn. Do not neglect your health or fear seeing your health care professional.

For more information or to contact Dr. Abha please visit her website.

