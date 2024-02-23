Watch Now
Moped driver hit, killed in Grand Rapids

Posted at 3:13 PM, Feb 23, 2024
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A moped driver was killed after another driver hit him while making a turn in Grand Rapids, according to police.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say a man was driving a moped north on Division Ave. S when he got hit by a southbound car making an east-bound turn onto 28th Street.

The moped driver was declared dead at the scene.

The other driver didn’t get hurt.

Police haven’t announced what led up to the crash and have not said whether they will pursue charges against the driver.

The GRPD Traffic Unit still is investigating.

