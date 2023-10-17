Mock casualty training to be held at Life EMS parking lot Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Life EMS plans to hold a mass casualty training event in Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon to prepare newly hired paramedics for real-life scenarios.

The training event is scheduled to be held 12:30–2:30 p.m. behind the Training Centre at 1050 Fuller Ave. This will happen regardless of weather conditions at the time.

“These are training scenarios we hope don’t happen but often do,” says Field Training Coordinator Patrick Cooney-Davis. “The trainings offer the highest caliber of education and readiness for all of our new paramedics.”

We’re told the training will consist of a mock car crash with at least nine actors.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube