Mishap leaves some Meijer Gardens members out of summer concert tickets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shows are selling out for the Frederick Meijer Gardens’ summer concert series, with headliners like Maren Morris, Train, and the Beach Boys headed to Grand Rapids in a few months.

The concert series takes place every summer at the Meijer Garden's outdoor amphitheater and regularly draws musicians from across the country to West Michigan.

But this time, not everyone who tried to buy tickets got a seat.

On Saturday, members were allowed, in a pre-sale, to purchase tickets to the 2023 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at the Frederick Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids.

However, according to an email sent to members, some people lost tickets they had saved in their online carts.

Members who tried to purchase tickets for more than one concert would look back in their carts to find already selected tickets time-out or lost to other customers. When they circled back and tried to re-select those lost tickets, many shows were already sold out.

On Monday, Meijer Gardens emailed to members a joint statement with its ticket provider, Etix.

“Many members bypassed the established ticket carting process and were routed to a longer purchase queue, resulting in extended wait times and tickets lost due to cart timeout for some members,” explained Etix.

Etix also apologized for the mishap and expressed awareness that “increased purchase times negatively impacted the purchasing experience for Meijer Gardens members.”

Meijer Gardens says, moving forward, it will review options for ticket providers to provide quality experiences for members.

In the email, Meijer Gardens also says it’s actively working to reply to everyone who has reached out.

Ticket sales will be open to the public on May 6.

