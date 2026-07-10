Midwest Wheelchair Tennis Championship brings hundreds of athletes to Grand Rapids for historic national event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Midwest Wheelchair Tennis Championship is underway in Grand Rapids this weekend, drawing hundreds of athletes from across the country as part of the Hartford Nationals, one of the largest and longest-running sporting event for people with disabilities.

Mary Free Bed and United Move The Hartford Nationals has been running for nearly 70 years.

The Hartford nationals started back in 1957 hosted by United Move, a nationwide organization that works to transform the lives of people with disabilities through sports.

Glenn Merry, CEO of United Move, said the event reflects a broader need for equity in athletics.

"The American population - a fifth of the population has a disability, and you don't really think about it, but there's a lack of equity when it comes to sport. Sport's a fantastic model for people with disabilities to be able to showcase, hey, we can do this," Merry said.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Center has hosted its Midwest Wheelchair Tennis championships for over 40 years, partnering with United Move to bring its national tournament to Grand Rapids.

"It's really important that we provide that opportunity for people, so so that they can come play in a great competitive event," said Tom Flynn, a wheelchair and adaptive sports coordinator at Mary Freebed". "It's interesting because you go to all these different tennis tournaments and you see the same people and they're all just having a blast and having a good time and playing some really good tennis."

This year's Hartford nationals is set to have over 400 athletes and 156 coaches from 38 states in attendance. Of those, 35 athletes are from Michigan and 10 are from the Western Michigan area.

Among the competitors are Kevin Green and Brett Wolff, who come from Wisconsin and Missouri. The athletes have used wheelchairs their entire lives. Green has spina bifida and Wolff has Type 3 Larsen syndrome. Both say tennis has been a defining part of their lives.

WXMI Kevin and Brett are athletes in the Midwest Wheelchair Championship.

"It's an individual sport, you're being yourself, so yeah, I just love that part, and it's it just comes naturally," Wolff said.

"You are able to grow in your ability at your own pace," Green said.

For Wolff, competing is about more than the sport itself.

"Just because we're in a wheelchair, like it shouldn't stop us from having a regular life like everyone else," Wolff said.

Green has attended the Midwest Wheelchair Championships every year since its founding.

"It's always well run, really nice people, competition's good, we get people from all over the country here, so a lot of good talent, so it's always been a favorite of mine," Green said.

WXMI Tennis court at MVP

Wolff said the connections he has made through the sport keep him coming back.

"Just love getting out and like continue to meet new people, see the familiar people, and it's like I've created a lot of friends, friendships throughout the past eight years doing this, and it just makes me want to keep going and playing," Wolff said.

The tournament runs through the weekend at MVP Athletic Club, 115 Crahen Ave NE.

Admission is free for spectators who want to cheer on the athletes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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