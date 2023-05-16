Mid-Michigan Honor Flight sends 74 veterans on ‘Tour of Honor’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority teamed up with Mid-Michigan Honor Flight to support a “Tour of Honor” for 74 veterans.

FOX 17 was there Tuesday to send them off to Washington, D.C.

Community members also attended the send-off— holding signs and American flags.

“It’s just great to go, you know, I feel, you know, I never thought about it until somebody I know went on it. They said, ‘Duane…go. You’ll never forget.’ So that’s why I’m here,” Navy Veteran Duane Burgert said.

The two-day trip includes a tour of the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

“We’re gonna take them down to see the monuments built to honor them,” Mid-Michigan Honor Flight Vice President Kathy Barnes explained.

This flight consists of three World War II veterans, 29 Korean War veterans and 42 Vietnam veterans.

“Once you see the first veteran go to the memorials and see the look on their face and hear the emotions after the event and talk to them and see how much they were honored and they were touched by what happened throughout the day,” Mid-Michigan Honor Flight President Robert Green said.

“I thought about wanting to do it for a long time. I’d see the interviews and the excitement when people would come back home from their Honor Flight,” Air Force Veteran Luella Phillips said.

This group of veterans will return on Wednesday, May 17, around 9 p.m.

Community members are invited to welcome home the veterans, too. Organizers ask that you arrive around 8 p.m.

“Why do we do it? Because they deserve it,” Burgert added. “All of them served our country honorably and we want to honor them.”

