Michigan's first children's rehab hospital to be built along Wealthy Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s first children’s rehab hospital will be built along Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids. The hospital will be named The Joan Secchia Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital.

Plans to build a children’s rehab hospital were announced last summer. The hospital will feature 24 private inpatient rooms and specialized services for kids. It will also have a pedestrian walkway, that connects the new building with Mary Free Bed’s main campus.

“It’s important for a number of reasons. I think the biggest reason is it’ll be good for our community, good for our families, good for Michigan actually. And it’s a collaboration between two wonderful organizations: the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and Mary Free Bed,” said philanthropist Joan Secchia. “I think it’s important to give children their life back once they’ve been injured or if they have something that needs rehab. And they need to stay there. There’ll be 24 beds. It’ll be, it’ll be a fabulous place for children to recover.”

A groundbreaking is set for next spring. The project is expected to be completed by 2026.

